Robinson's Fruit Shoot drinks are being urgently recalled over fears they could pose a choking risk

Britvic PLC is recalling the product due to a problem with the caps (Photo: FSA)

Robinson's Fruit Shoot drinks are being urgently recalled over fears a fault with the packaging could pose a choking risk to children.

Britvic PLC is recalling apple and blackcurrant bottles sold at Tesco, Costco and McDonald's across the UK due to a problem with the caps.

Potential choking hazard

Selected bottles of the 200ml fruit drinks are being recalled as the spout within the bottle cap could detach and become a safety risk, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) said in a statement.

A problem with the caps means the lid could come off unexpectedly, posing a potential choking hazard to consumers.

The drinks are being urgently recalled as a precautionary measure following "a small number of reports".

The affected drinks were sold in multipacks of 24 bottles at Tesco and Costco, and as single bottles at McDonald's between 22 and 28 June 2019.

The recall applies to the drinks with the following batch code numbers:

N06 L9171N05 L9164N05 L9171

The bottles have a best before date of the end of March 2020. No other Britvic PLC products are known to be affected.

Advice to customers

The FSA advised customers who have bought any of the affected products not to drink it. Instead, the drink should be disposed of safely.

Customers can apply for a full refund via the Fruit Shoot Consumer Care line on 0114 223 44 88 or by visiting fruitshoot.com.