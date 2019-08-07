Shocking dashcam footage shows driver ploughing into another car after missing his junction

Shocking dashcam footage captures the moment a reckless driver ploughed into another vehicle after swerving across several lanes when he missed his junction.

Ishaq Adams caused the crash when he made the last minute decision to leave the M6 at around 8.30am on September 21 last year.

Heart-stopping footage shows the 21-year-old veering across several lanes before slamming into the Peugeot at junction 10a near Walsall.

Adams, of Birmingham, was banned from the roads after admitting dangerous driving at Cannock Magistrates Court.

He was disqualified for 12 months, ordered to undertake 120 hours of unpaid work and pay £285 in costs.

Adams had been driving his VW Polo northbound on the M6 when he left it too late to leave the main motorway.

He veered from lane two across to the slip road before colliding with the vehicle, which then ploughed into a crash barrier.

Dramatic footage shows the damaged car spinning back into the road, forcing oncoming vehicles to swerve around it to avoid a further collision.

Miraculously, the driver of the Peugeot suffered only minor injuries.

PC Ian Harnett, of Central Motorway Policing Group, said after the case: “This was reckless driving that could’ve resulted in serious injury or worse.