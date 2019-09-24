Stranded customers say airlines are raising flight prices after Thomas Cook collapse

Angry holidaymakers stranded as a result of the Thomas Cook collapse have branded other airlines ‘despicable’ for raising prices of flights they need to get home.

Jet2 has been accused of trebling prices, while rival budget airline Ryanair has reportedly doubled the cost of some of its flights.

People hoping to book cheap flights following the cancellation of booked Thomas Cook flights were dismayed to find that usually-affordable routes had risen in price dramatically in the space of a day.

Rapid price increases

James Dunkerley claimed that Jet2.com had trebled the price of his Menorca trip in space of a day.

He wrote on Twitter, “Paid for two fights to Menorca with Barclaycard and they’ve told me to contact Thomas Cook. Tried another flight with Jet2 and £47 yesterday £145 today. How are they allowed to do this?”

Another Twitter user called Tony complained of sharp price increases in a short time period, writing, “Last night 4 adults 2 kids flights NCL to PMI was £720 thomas cook go bust, the price now £1,434.”

Supply and demand

However many have simply pointed out that the prices are rising as a result of high demand.

Greg Grimer wrote, “When you sell your house do you discount it to last years price just to be "fair"? A plane seat's value is what people are willing to pay. No more and no less.”

A Jet2 spokesperson running the company’s Twitter account said, “Our pricing is based on the principle of supply and demand, which means that prices increase when supply is reduced. However, we are looking at adding more supply to help customers at this time.”