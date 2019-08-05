Teenager arrested after child 'falls from height' at Tate Modern gallery

The Blavatnik Building at the Tate Modern, London (Photo: Ron Ellis / Shutterstock)

by George Martin

A teenager has been arrested after a child "fell from height" at the Tate Modern in London.

The child was taken to air ambulance this afternoon, though it is not known what condition they are in.

Scores of visitors to the famous art gallery said the entire building was put on lockdown as the air ambulance landed outside.

'Horrifying event'

Ben Wiener, who was inside the gallery at the time, tweeted, "Was locked the Tate Modern this afternoon.

"Clearly a horrifying event occurred. Hope that the child who was hurt recovers."

The helicopter has left but we're still being advised not to leave by staff. #TateModern pic.twitter.com/Vi13KZpvLL

"Atmosphere inside was tense, but calm. Staff and emergency services were in control at all times. Impossible to know what happened yet, but sounds awful."

Footage uploaded to Twitter showed the air ambulance landing in the courtyard outside as onlookers watched from inside.

'Fell from height'

The Met Police later tweeted, "Officers are in the vicinity of the Tate Modern following an incident this afternoon.

"A child fell from height and is being taken to hospital by London’s Air Ambulance.

"We await an update on his condition. A teenager has been arrested in connection with the incident."