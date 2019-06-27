These 9 toxic barbecue foods could be fatal for dogs

Did you know that some staple barbecue treats may actually pose a danger to your dog? (Photo: Shutterstock)

Most of us love to enjoy barbecues in the garden during the summer months – but did you know that some staple barbecue treats may actually pose a danger to your dog?

One in three Brits feed their pets food directly from the dinner table, but experts at Canagan have highlighted nine toxic treats which pet owners should keep away from their four legged friends this summer.

Ribs and bones

Chicken and other small bones pose a choking hazard to your pet. If consumed, they may puncture your pet’s digestive tract.

Once you have cooked your meat and it is ready to serve, make sure it is covered in order to prevent your dog from consuming it.

If eaten by your dog, corn on the cob could cause them to choke or obstruct their throat or digestive tract due to the shape and volume (Photo: Shutterstock)

Corn on the cob

If eaten by your dog, corn on the cob could cause them to choke or obstruct their throat or digestive tract due to the shape and volume.

If you think your dog may have swallowed a corn on the cob, contact your vet or an out-of-hours clinic for immediate assistance.

Onions

Shallots, onions, garlic and scallions contain a toxic substance called Allium, which can harm your dog’s red blood cells if ingested.

Symptoms may include weakness, reluctance to move, fatigue and darkly-coloured urine, but damage does not generally become apparent for three to five days after a dog ingests the food.

Guacamole

Avocado contains a toxic compound called Persin, which can cause stomach distress for cats and dogs if consumed.

The pit of the avocado can also cause serious problems to your pet if consumed, as it poses a serious choking hazard if it becomes lodged.

Avocado contains a toxic compound called Persin, which can cause stomach distress for cats and dogs if consumed (Photo: Shutterstock)

Chocolate desserts or sugar-free products

Chocolate is toxic for dogs and can make them very sick. The darker the chocolate is, the more harmful it is to your dog.

Chocolate poisoning can lead to heart arrhythmias, muscle tremors, and seizures.

Sugar-free products, which are sweetened with Xylitol can also cause harm as ingestion can lead to a quick and serious drop in blood sugar levels, resulting in disorientation and seizures within a half hour of ingestion.

Grapes and raisins

Grapes and raisins are highly toxic to cats and dogs. Signs your pet has consumed raisins or grapes include vomiting, lethargy or diarrhoea within 12 hours of ingestion.

If your dog eats any amount of grapes or raisins, take them to see the vet immediately.

Uncooked meat

Raw and under-cooked meat can contain various bacteria and pathogens, including salmonella and listeria, which can pose risks to both your dog and the people around them.

Watch out for signs of vomiting, a change in their body temperature or any refusal of their favourite treats and water. If you are worried, take them to the vet.

Alcohol

Alcohol can hit an animal’s bloodstream a lot quicker than a human’s, which makes it very dangerous if your dog consumes it.

Alcohol can cause a dangerous drop in blood sugar and temperature, which can lead to seizures and respiratory failure.

If your pet has consumed a large amount of alcohol, you should visit the vet immediately.

Kebab sticks

Should your dog consume a wooden or metal kebab stick, it can do serious damage to their organs and digestive system.

If your dog is making a gurgling noise, which is made by the movement of fluid and gas in the intestines, or if they are showing signs of a painful abdomen followed by swelling, visit your vet immediately.