These are the new Disney shows, rides, hotels and cruises that will feature in the company’s expansion

Fans of Disney can celebrate as the company announces huge expansions to its parks and resorts.

Speaking at Disney’s fan event D23 Expo in LA, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Bob Chapek revealed the company will turn many of its best-loved TV shows and films into fan experiences, with the addition of new shows and rides.

What new features will launch?

Disney will also be launching a new cruise ship and new hotels, with changes set to take place both in the US and at Disneyland Paris.

At Disneyland Paris, a new superheroes ‘campus’ is opening in 2020, based on Marvel's Avengers, and it’s set to feature a Spider-Man ride.

Fans will also be able to meet their favourite superheroes, including Doctor Strange, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Iron Man.

There will also be a new hotel with themed rooms, named The Art of Marvel, which will open next summer.

The Avengers Campus will also be opening in Disneyland California in 2020 before the one in Paris opens, and it will boast similar features.

The California park will have an Avengers Headquarters, which will become a new E-ticket attraction in the future.

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway will launch in California in 2022 and the Florida park will introduce a Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.

Disneyland parks will also be getting a new parade in Spring 2020, named the Magic Happens parade. It will debut in California first.

New Disney Cruises

For those who would like to take a trip on a Disney Cruise, there will be three new ships joining the Disney fleet - the first being the Disney Wish.

The Disney Wish is due to set sail in January 2022, featuring Rapunzel on the stern.