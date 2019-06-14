These are your rights if you want to bring your dog to work

Will you be bringing your dog to work? (Photo: Shutterstock)

Dog owners rejoice - it’s Bring Your Dog to Work Day on Friday 21 June. You’ll be able to spend all day with your furry friend and avoid the puppy dog eyes when you leave for the office in the morning.

But do you know all the rules regarding bringing your dog to work?

What is Bring Your Dog to Work Day?

The day does exactly what it says on the tin - you bring your dog to work.

Pet owners taking part in the sixth annual event are encouraged to donate to the Bring Your Dog to Work organisation.

The donations go to a different animal charity every year, and this year the proceeds are going to All Dogs Matter - a rescue and rehoming charity, and Animals Asia, an international animal welfare charity.

You can donate as an individual (£10 minimum) or as a business (£100 minimum). If you donate, you can enter your pooch into the doggy hall of fame on the website.

Am I allowed to bring my dog to work?

Contact Law says, “Pets can be brought to work so long as not specific laws are breached.

“There are no general laws restricting employees or employers from bringing pets into work, but it depends on the type of workplace.”

Whether or not you can bring your dog to work depends on your employer and what they say - this can differ between employers across the UK.

“An employer is under no obligation to allow employees to bring pets into the workplace,” Contact Law warns.

Pets for Homes adds, “Some employers may have to say no to dogs in the workplace if they have employees who are allergic to dog dander, or who are very fearful of dogs.

“They have an obligation to ensure the health and well-being of everyone in the workplace, and if dogs are going to be detrimental to the health of any colleagues, bringing your dog to work may not be viable.”

Benefits of bringing your dog to work

There are a variety of benefits that can stem from being able to bring your pooch along to work with you.

“There have been some studies carried out which have shown that pets in the workplace have a positive effect on employee morale and a reduction in stress levels,” explains Contact Law.

Studies have proven that pets have a calming effect on us - they reduce blood pressure, lower stress and can make employees more productive and friendly.

The University of Southern Carolina produced a study which said, “More and more frequently, employers and employees are discovering that pets at the workplace make them happier, lower stress levels, and create a comfortable, flexible environment.

“Pets can create camaraderie within the workplace and trigger interactions that may not have happened without them.”