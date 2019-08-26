This TV show is looking for the UK’s loudest snorers - here’s how to get involved

Everybody values their sleep, and the deafening snores of your partner preventing you from getting the shuteye you need can put a strain on even the strongest relationships.

And if you are at your wits’ end and looking to name and shame, you might just have the perfect chance.

A production company is looking for the UK’s loudest snorers to take part in a new TV show dedicated to the issue. The details are scarce at the moment, but it is believed that the show will take the format of a sleep clinic aimed at helping people with serious tendencies to snore.

Show could take a ‘sleep clinic’ format

Firecracker Films, who are producing the as yet unnamed show, posted on their website, "Is your partner's snoring ruining your life? Is sleep a long and distant memory? If so, we want to hear from you.

“Firecracker Films is making an exciting new show for a major terrestrial broadcaster and we're looking for some of Britain's biggest and loudest snorers. We want to hear from fed-up partners who've simply had enough."

Firecracker Films have not revealed when the show will be aired or on what channel, but they have worked with Channel 4 before on programmes such as The Sex Clinic and Big Fat Gypsy Wedding.