Urgent warning issued over fears that a batch of British Lion eggs could contain salmonella

A precautionary warning has been issued by the government over fears that a small batch of British Lion eggs could be contaminated with salmonella.

The alarm has been raised over eggs with the flock code 1UK11871 and includes batches with three best before dates.

Only a small number of eggs may be affected, and these can be identified as the flock code and best before date is stamped on each shell.

The only eggs that may contain salmonella are ones with the above flock code and best before dates of 22 September 2019, 23 September 2019 and 24 September 2019.

Symptoms caused by salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.

What should you do?

As a precaution, consumers are advised to cook these eggs thoroughly, as this will eliminate salmonella.

Consumers are advised to always follow good hygiene and egg handling practices when using eggs.

This includes:

Storing eggs in the fridge until useUsing eggs by the best before dateCleaning surfaces and kitchen equipment effectively after useWashing hands thoroughly before and after handling of eggs.

What is salmonella?

Salmonella is a bacterium commonly found in the intestines of humans and animals. It can also be found on raw meats, poultry, eggs and in unpasteurised milk.

Salmonella food poisoning (salmonellosis) is an illness that can occur if live Salmonella bacteria enters the body.