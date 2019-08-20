You and your kids can claim a free eye test before term starts - here’s how

Make sure your child isn't struggling with their vision before heading back to school (Photo: Shutterstock)

With the school holidays beginning to wind down, you might have already started thinking about everything your child needs before they head back to school. A new bag? Pens and pencils? What about glasses?

For parents who want to make sure their child’s sight is in tip-top shape before going back to school, one high street optician is offering free eye tests for both school kids and their mums and dads.

The offer

Parents who book their school child in for an eye test at Optical Express will be able to not only have their child's eyes tested, but their own as well for free.

Stephen Hannan, Clinical Services Director at Optical Express said, “Many children benefit from having their eyes tested every year, with not all parents being aware that eye examinations for children are free of charge.”

“Regular eye tests for both adults and children are vital to expose the early warning signs of eye and many general health conditions.”

The test from Optical Express includes a personal eye health report. Called iScan, the bespoke report “captures incredibly precise details about your eye health and vision”, according to the Optical Express website.

Optical Express says, “We are the only eyecare providers in the UK who offer such advanced diagnostic software as part of a routine eye test.”

The test provides detailed information about your eye prescription and eye health, and it can detect underlying eye conditions such as glaucoma, macular degeneration and keratoconus.

How to claim

Too claim the offer, all you need to go is head over to the Optical Express website.

Book into your local Optical Express online and you’ll receive a barcode voucher via email, which you’ll then need to present at your appointment.

The offer entitles you to a free eye test at any Optical Express clinic in Scotland, England, Wales or Northern Ireland.

Restrictions?

The offer will run until 8 September 2019, so will only be valid for eye tests booked on or before that date.

It also cannot be used in conjunction with any other marketing promotions by Optical Express, and does not hold any cash alternative.

The child must also be under 16 years of age.

Free eye tests on the NHS

People across the UK can qualify for free eye tests given by the NHS, and in some cases may even be eligible for contributions towards the cost of your glasses.

If any of the following apply to you, the NHS will pay for the cost of your eye test:

16 years old or youngerUp to 18 years old and in full time educationLive in ScotlandOver 60Aged 40 or over and are a sibling or child of a diagnosed glaucoma patientYou need certain complex lensesYou are diagnosed diabetic or glaucomaYou hold, or your partner holds, a HC2 exemption certificateYou, or your partner, receives certain benefits

If you don’t qualify for NHS entitlement, the cost of an eye test can vary, but in Scotland it’s free. With the purchase of glasses or lenses it’s free across the UK - otherwise it’s £20.