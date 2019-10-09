You can apply for the new series of First Dates and First Dates Hotel - here's how

Are you looking for love? (Photo: Shutterstock)

If you are single and looking for love, there are plenty of ways to meet a new partner.

Some may opt for mingling in social settings, while others might try their luck at online dating.

But those brave enough could meet the person of their dreams in a more public setting, on TV dating series First Dates and First Dates Hotel.

Looking for love?

The popular Channel 4 documentary series is calling for applicants to take part in the next series.

The programme helps contributors find a partner from a pool of other singletons, with the highs and lows of first dates captured on camera. Each episode will feature a number of intimate first dates, with couples enjoying a meal together in a romantic restaurant setting.

Singletons also look for love at the idyllic First Dates Hotel in Campania, Italy, located just over an hour's drive away from Naples.

Applicants will also be asked to participate in in-depth interviews to help viewers get to know the daters.

Discreet cameras will record the date from start to finish, documenting first impressions, through to all of the awkward, funny and heart-warming moments.

At the end of the evening, daters will be asked to discuss their impressions and how it went - and whether a second date will be on the cards.

Singletons are wanted to take part in the next series (Photo: Channel 4)

How to apply

If you are looking for love, applications are now open for the next series of First Dates and First Dates Hotel.

To be in with a chance of taking part, simply complete and submit this online application form.