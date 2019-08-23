You can apply to be an extra on Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks - here’s how

If you’ve ever fancied playing a role in your favourite TV show, now may be your chance.

Some of the country’s favourite soaps - Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks - are looking for extras keen to appear in forthcoming series.

Agency Seven Casting are after people who are located within easy commuting distance to Central Leeds, Salford Quays, or Liverpool.

They say on their website, “The agency is getting busier and busier every year and we have found ourselves in a position (fortunately or unfortunately!) where we have more work than we have people.

"Whilst living in one area does not mean that you cannot undertake work in the others and their respective soaps, you are more likely to be offered roles within your area."

Applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 40, and both men and women are needed. Both regular and irregular shifts are available.

Seven Casting continued, "This is some of the most highly sought after work in the industry; as such we are only looking for those with a genuine interest and passion for these soaps. Those who are reliable and dedicated."