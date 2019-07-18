You can apply to be on Michael McIntyre’s Big Show - here’s how

The BBC is on the lookout for people who fancy a starring role on Saturday night TV to take part in Michael McIntyre’s Big Show.

Popular segment Midnight Gameshow is in need of people who think their partner or friend might be up for a comedy surprise.

The segment sees McIntyre sneak into the home of the contestant without them knowing to play a special gameshow in their bedroom. The comedian asks the surprised contestant three questions, all of which they must answer correctly in order to win a prize.

How to apply

If anyone is interested in taking part, they can email casting@hungrybear.tv or call 020 3841 5944. Applications close on 23 November 2019.

What is Michael McIntyre’s Midnight Gameshow?

The gameshow has been going since 2015 and is currently aired on Saturday nights on BBC1.

Presented in front of a live audience at the Theatre Royal on Drury Lane, McIntyre performs his own comedy during the show, as well as introducing celebrity guests, musicians and other comedians to perform alongside him.

Other segments include ‘Send to All’, where McIntyre sends an awkward text to everybody in a celebrity’s mobile phone, and ‘Unexpected Star of the Show’, where an unwitting member of the public is invited to take part.

Celebrities to take part in the show in the past include Robbie Savage, Ellie Goulding, Ollie Murs and Alexander Armstrong.