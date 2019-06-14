You can now buy beer that tastes like Rice Krispies and Coco Pops - here's where to get it

The unusual beers are made from some of the brands best loved cereals (Photo: Seven Bro7hers)

Beer fans can soon treat their taste buds to some breakfast flavoured brews, as Kellogg's helps to launch a unique new range.

The unusual beers will be made from some of the brand’s best loved cereals, including Rice Krispies and Coco Pops.

Breakfast beers

Kellogg's has teamed up with Salford-based brewery Seven Bro7hers to create the beers - all of which are made from the grains discarded during the cooking process at the cereal company's Manchester factory.

The beers are part of Kellogg's sustainability initiatives and allow the manufacturer to use up product that would otherwise go to animal feed. The rice-based flakes used in the new brews are either overcooked, undercoated or discoloured and as such would not have passed Kellogg's strict quality control.

Three new craft beers flavours have been created using some of the most popular cereals. The range is sold in 440ml sized cans, priced at £2.79 each.

The brews are made from grains discarded during the cooking process at Kellogg's' Manchester factory (Photo: Seven Bro7hers)

The 'Sling It Out Stout' will be produced with Coco Pops, while the 'Cast Off Pale Ale' will be made with Rice Krispies.

The trio is completed by the 'Throw It Away IPA', made with Cornflakes, which was first sold as a limited edition can last year.

Where to buy it

If you are keen to try the unique cereal-infused beers, they are currently available on tap across Manchester in Seven Bro7hers Brewery pubs.

But if you are not Manchester based, you can still get your hands on the beers, as Seven Bro7hers supplies pubs and bars around the UK.

The beers are also available to buy from the Brewery website (although they are currently sold out), as well as at Booths Country Stores, Ocado and Selfridges "in the near future".

Beer fans will have to move quick if they want to give the new flavours a try though, as they are currently limited edition.