You could get paid £15 per hour to taste desserts - here's how to apply

The lucky applicant will get to taste test a variety of puddings over a period of three months (Photo: Shutterstock)

If you are something of a chocolate connoisseur, your dream job could be just around the corner.

Supermarket supplier Pots & Co is on the hunt for sweet treat fans to taste test its puddings before they launch in stores - and the job pays pretty well.

Pudding previews

The company, which supplies hand-made desserts to some of the UK’s largest supermarkets, is seeking a new recruit to help develop a range of new and exciting recipes.

The vacancy, posted on LinkedIn, will grant one lucky applicant the chance to taste test a variety of puddings over a period of three months.

And if the role didn't sound sweet enough, the company will pay the lucky candidate quite generously for their time, offering £15 per hour - nearly double the minimum wage.

Among its current range of desserts are flavours including molten chocolate fudge pudding, salted caramel and chocolate ganache, and vanilla cheesecake, so a sweet tooth is essential.

As an official pudding taster it will by your responsibility to provide feedback on the desserts to ensure they are up to scratch, giving an honest opinion on the flavour, appearance and texture.

The lucky candidate will also receive an exclusive preview of new recipes that are in development to enjoy at home, where they can be indulged in at your own time and pace.

To be successful, the job specification states the ideal candidate must meet the following requirements:

Have a clear passion for puddings in all shapes, sizes and flavoursHave an eagerness to try all of the products - whether to continuously improve the puddings already on supermarket shelves, or try new products that are in the development phaseBe honest when it comes to giving an opinion

The role involves providing honest feedback on the desserts to ensure they are up to scratch (Photo: Shutterstock)

How to apply

To apply for the role, aspiring taste testers simply need to tell Pots & Co what puddings mean to them.

Applications must be no more than 150 words and should be submitted to jobs@potsandco.com.

Alternatively, applicants can post their response on their LinkedIn profile, along with the hashtag #sweetestjob.

Those who have any dietary restrictions, food intolerances or allergies may not be suitable for the role, as there will be products that contain gluten, nuts and dairy.