Recipe: Dessert gets wrapped up in a crepe   

This delicious – and unusual - recipe comes from Kitsch’n Crêpe Co and features in the Street Food Cookbook from Meze Publishing. It is an ideal way to serve dessert.

Ingredients for the crepe batter:

60g unsalted butter, plus extra for frying

2 large eggs

650ml milk

300g plain four

For the chocolate ganache filling:

225g dark chocolate, above 40% cocoa solids

125ml double cream

To finish:

Strawberries, sliced

Squirty cream

Chopped nuts

Chocolate drizzle

White crêpe cones, from R&R packaging (optional)

Method

For the crêpe batter, melt the butter and allow to cool slightly. Add the eggs to the milk in a large bowl and sieve in the flour. Using a hand blender, blitz to a smooth liquid, getting rid of any lumps.

Add in the melted butter. I find it better to refrigerate the mixture at this stage.

Heat a seasoned 8-inch crêpe pan (or frying pan) and add some butter (we use Frylite to spray our crêpe plates, so either is fine). Swirl the pan with the butter or oil and wipe out any excess.

Using a ladle or jug, pour a thin layer of crêpe batter into the pan. Quickly swirl the pan before the mixture sets; it should only take a minute. To flip over to the other side, run a palette knife gently around the edges to loosen, then flip the crêpe.

Don’t worry if the first one doesn’t work, they always get better! Set aside while you finish the batch.

For the chocolate ganache, heat the cream gently in a pan. Add the chocolate and heat until melted, dark and smooth.

The ganache can now be added straight to the crêpes or allowed to cool.

At Kitsch’n Crêpe Co., after we have flipped the crêpe and cooked the second side, we spread it with ganache and cover in slices of strawberry. We fold it in half and roll into a cone shape.

Then we pop it straight into a crêpe cone, squirt the cream onto the top, sprinkle with nuts and drizzle with chocolate if required.

If making at home, you could do it like this in the pan or even reheat the prepared crêpe in the microwave.

Spread it with ganache, cover with sliced strawberries then fold into a triangle and serve on a plate with a squirt of cream on the top, it’s up to you.