Reem sings in concert for Palestine

Manchester-born Reem, who is from a Palestinian family, sings a mixture of traditional and popular Palestinian songs.

She has also developed and researched other material including works from Egyptian composer Sayyid Darwish (1892-1923) with lyrics by Egyptian-Turkish writer Badi’ Khayri (1893-1966).

Currently, Reem is working on a new album, This Land is Your Land, to be released in 2019, which will reflect her musical journey through the Middle East and many other cultures, in a “celebration of diversity and difference”, and an interim EP.

More details at reemkelani.com.

Reem will be accompanied by jazz pianist and composer Bruno Heinen and the Leeds-based Commoners Choir.

Bruno has played many times with Reem and the pair have developed a joyful musical relationship.

He also hosts the Ronnie Scott Late Late Show for the famous London jazz club and is also a professor of piano and composition at the Trinity Laban Contemporary Conservatoire in London.

His sixth album, Mr Vertigo, was recently released on the Babel record label.

The choir describe themselves as a “strange yet open and inclusive choir”, dedicated to singing their own songs about the world around us, its inequalities and injustices, in four-part vocal harmony.

The event on Friday, November 9 at Firth Hall, Western Bank is a fundraiser for Sheffield Palestine Women’s Scholarship Fund and Sheffield Palestine Cultural Exchange, in support of educational projects in Gaza.

Book online at www.gigantic.com/concert-for-palestine-tickets