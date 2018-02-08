‘Remarkable’ Ian was an unsung hero

‘Remarkable’ Ian Toothill praised as an unsung hero

Sheffield Wednesday fan Ian Toothill successfully took on the world’s highest peak last June after being diagnosed with terminal cancer, and planted a Sheffield United flag at the summit to boost his fundraising total.

Since his death at the age of 48 last month, tributes have been flooding in for Ian

Writing on Twitter, Musa Wakanda described Ian as a ‘dear friend’ and said he was a ‘truly beautiful human being’.

Jeff Prestridge summarised the thoughts of many when he tweeted “Ian Toothill. Made it to the top of Everest and planted a Sheffield United flag on top - despite being a Wednesday fan. Rest in peace.

“What a battling individual you were. You might not have conquered bowel cancer but you won many other battles. Top top individual.”

Ian, who was affectionately known as Toots by some friends, took on the epic challenge aged 47 after being given just months to live when the bowel cancer he thought he had beaten returned. He said he wanted to prove ‘anything is possible’.

Ian, from Sheffield’s Manor estate, raised more than £30,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support through his incredible achievement.

Although he had previously climbed in the Himalayas before and walked solo across Iceland, he said Mount Everest was easily the biggest challenge he faced. He said it had been his dream since he was a child and an adventure he was determined to tick off his bucket list.

After reaching the summit, he modestly tweeted: “Nothing to see here, just some cancer dude [Sheffield Wednesday] fan on the summit of Everest with a @SUFC flag.”

Many football fans from both teams were quick to pay their respects online shortly after news of Ian’s death broke, with many calling him an inspiration.

Tom Taylor-Batty said: “RIP Ian Toothill. A man who brought the blue and red sides’ of this city together.”

John Alexander tweeted his condolences to Ian’s friends and family and said: “A remarkable man lost but one whose remarkable feats, unsung heroism and sheer inspiration I hope will endure.”