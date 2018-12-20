Remembering Sheffield victims of Lockerbie plane bombing 30 years on 

It was an atrocity that shocked the world.

Terrorists blew up the Pan Am flight 103 as it flew above the skies of Lockerbie in Scotland on its way from London to New York.

How the attack was reported at the time.

Everyone on board - 243 passengers and 16 crew - were killed, along with 11 people on the ground.

READ MORE: Ram raiders drive car into JD Sports in Sheffield

Tomorrow, December 21, marks exactly 30 years since the attack and we are remembering the Sheffield people who were caught up in the tragedy, some of whom lost their lives.

Among those killed were Tracey Jane Corner, aged 17, of Millhouses, and nurse Josephine Hudson, aged 22, from Nether Edge.

How colleagues of Josephine Hudson wept when they learned of the news.

In addition, former Park Hill midwife Mary Mulroy lost six members of her family, including her brother and sister.

READ MORE: These are the worst performing Sheffield primary schools according to government figures

A report on the front page of The Star the day after the tragedy told how Tracey, a former pupil at Abbeydale Grange School, was flying to America to spend Christmas with her brother

Tracey's mum declined to be interviewed a few weeks ago, telling The Star the tragedy is still too difficult to talk about three decades on, especially around the time of the anniversary and as we approach Christmas.

News of the tragedy on the front of The Star.

Josephine was flying out to meet up with her two older sisters for a skiing holiday.

The Star reported that her colleagues at the private Queen Mary Hospital in Roehampton, north London, broke down in tears when they learned of the news.

Simon Playdale, deputy operations manager at the hospital, said at the time: “Jo was well-known and liked by many of the hospital staff.”

Mary Mulroy, a former midwife who lived at Park Hill flats, described her heartache at losing six members of her close-knit family.

Mary Mulroy lost six members of her family.

Her brother, Associated Press correspondent John Mulroy, aged 59, her nephew, Sean, and his wife, Elizabeth, both aged 25, her sister and brother-in-law Bridget and Thomas Concannon and their 16-year-old son, Sean, were among the dead.

At the time, Ms Mulroy told how they should never have been on the ill-fated jet, but decided to fly to New York a day early.

She told how she “couldn't believe it was true.”

Tracey, Josephine and relatives of Ms Mulroy will be among the victims remembered at a 30th anniversary memorial service held at Arlington National Cemetery’s Pan Am 103 Cairn in Virginia, America.

This follows other tributes paid in recent months to mark the tragedy.

In October, a group of cyclists rode from Lockerbie to Edinburgh, and then travelled to America to cycle from the Lockerbie memorial to Syracuse University, which lost 35 students in the bombing.

Coverage of the disaster.

Following a three-year investigation involving Scottish police and the FBI arrest warrants were issued for two Libyan nationals in 1991.

In 1999, former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi handed over the two men for trial.

Two years later Libyan intelligence officer Abdelbaset al-Megrahi was jailed for life after being found guilty of 270 counts of murder in connection with the bombing. A court heard he had smuggled an explosive on board.

In August 2009, he was released by the Scottish Government on compassionate grounds after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.

He died in May 2012 as the only person to be convicted for the attack.

In 2003, Gaddafi accepted responsibility for the Lockerbie bombing and agreed to pay compensation to the families of the victims, although he maintained that he had never given the order for the attack.

READ MORE: Killers locked up for over 53 years in one week of justice at Sheffield Crown Court

It was revealed this week that detectives are still investigating the disaster three decades on.

Officers are said to be close to being given permission to quiz two Libyan nationals suspected of being involved in the attack who are currently being held in a Libyan prison.