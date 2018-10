Next weekend the gardens at Renishaw Hall will feature poetry displays which explore the impact that World War One had on the ‘Sitwell Trio’ family members.

Visitors can see how the poetry of Edith, Osbert, who fought on the Western Front, and Sacheverell Sitwell was inspired by the gardens at Renishaw. The Gothic Temple will feature a display of Osbert’s war poetry and that of more famous war poets.