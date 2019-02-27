Report into leadership and culture at Sheffield’s NHS commissioning body leaked amid allegations of bullying, favouritism and harassment

Sheffield Clinical Commissioning Group is facing serious questions over its leadership and culture amid allegations of bullying, favouritism and harassment.

An article published on Monday in Health Service Journal said current and former employees have described the working environment there as ‘toxic’.

Stock pic GP Doctors NHS

One source told the HSJ about a ‘breakdown in relationships’ and a ‘culture of coverup’ with things ‘changing dramatically’ after accountable officer Maddy Ruff joined the CCG in 2015.

Another described the culture as ‘uncaring and unhealthy’.

The article in the HSJ, which covers stories about the NHS, healthcare management and health policy, comes a week after it was revealed that CCG’s medical director Zak McMurray had been suspended on full pay for more than a year.

The HSJ report said he was put on ‘special leave’ in February 2018 after he raised a whistleblowing concern against Ms Ruff.

Sheffield CCG medical director, Dr Zak McMurray.

The CCG would neither confirm nor deny Dr McMurray’s absence on full pay but he has now confirmed it in a statement.

He said: ”I can confirm that I have been on special leave for just over a year now.

“I wish to reassure my patients that my absence is not due to a disciplinary process and is not conduct or ability related. I am unable to comment further at this time.”

Dr McMurray’s suspension and wider concerns about the culture of the organisation led a group of Sheffield MPs to call on NHS England to undertake an independent review.

Sheffield South East MP Clive Betts.

This review is now complete but its findings have not been made public.

The CCG said the findings will be published on Friday, despite initially explaining they would be made public in the summer.

The report, which has been leaked in full to the HSJ, is understood to confirm many of the concerns and identifies issues about poor behaviour by senior CCG staff, dissatisfaction over the handling of bullying and harassment cases, a lack of a clear strategy and poor relationships between members of the governing body.

Sheffield South East MP Clive Betts, who was one of those calling for the review, said he was disappointed the report had not yet been shared with them.

Maddy Ruff, accountable officer for the NHS Sheffield Clinical Commissioning Group. Picture: Chrs Etchells

He said: “Increasingly it looks like bad news management. It is not acceptable for a public body to behave in this way.

“The review is supposed to be independent and they should publish it without their spin on it.

“The MPs who called for this review should have a copy of it and the GPs who have been kept in the dark about it should have a copy of it.”

Earlier this month, Mr Betts said that concerns about the way the CCG had been operating had been being raised with him and a number of his colleagues.

These included Dr McMurray’s suspension as well as the CCG’s management culture, the atmosphere working there, favouritism and conflicts around appointments.

“More than a dozen senior people within the CCG, people in the Council and other organisations came to us and expressed a whole range of issues,” he said.

“We asked for the review because concerns had been raised by so many people which clearly indicated that something needed putting right.

“I have never experienced as an MP so many people coming to see saying things are not working properly.”

In a statement made to the HSJ, Ms Ruff said the CCG took all concerns raised by staff seriously and was committed to dealing with them ‘responsibly and professionally’.

Addressing the whistleblowing concerns, she said the CCG ‘strictly adheres to its legal obligations to maintain confidentiality where required in relation to any whistleblowing or HR process that is carried out at the CCG’.

She added: “This means we cannot discuss details of individual employment matters to protect their right to confidentiality.”

Addressing the NHS England review, she said it ‘highlighted some staff didn’t feel supported by senior managers around handling of bullying cases’.

She added: “Some of the recommendations include having a more proactive strategy on the role of the CCG in Sheffield and the wider region.

“Although we’re disappointed with some of the findings in the report, we recognise we could do better. We are taking the recommendations in the report seriously.”

Sheffield CCG is one of the biggest clinical commissioning groups in the country and is responsible for spending more than £800m each year.