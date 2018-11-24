Reported ‘confrontations’ over huge traffic build-up near Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough Stadium

A huge traffic build-up close to Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough Stadium is reportedly leading to confrontations between frustrated drivers.

There are temporary traffic lights up in the area which is leading to delays for bus services and other vehicles.

READ MORE: Pedestrian fighting for his life after being hit by vehicle in Sheffield

There is also extra traffic due to fans making their way out of the Sheffield Wednesday v Derby County match.

One witness said there is particular traffic build-up along several main roads including Wordsworth Avenue, Southey Green Road, Halifax Road and Deerlands Avenue.

READ MORE: Police close main road in Sheffield

Wordsworth Avenue, Sheffield. Picture: Google

He described how tensions are running high and added: “It's gridlocked and people are getting frustrated leading to confrontations.

READ MORE: Drink driver caught after pursuit on South Yorkshire motorways

“No fighting (yet) just loads of horn honking and abuse shouting.”