Residents angry after Sheffield Council moves cycle path to just 10ft from homes

Angry residents have slammed a decision to move the location of a new multi-user path in Sheffield - leaving it just 10ft from their doors.

Sheffield Council has granted permission for a multi-user path to be constructed near to the Porter and Little Don River in Deepcar.

Trees have been felled to make way for the path

Residents living along Manchster Road have welcomed the plans but hit out at the council for moving its location.

The path will begin and end in Manchester Road, and the route will cover the level crossing over Liberty Steel railway lines into the Fox Valley housing estate, to the track running to Ellen Cliff Farm leading from Wortley Road.

Under the original plan the path was due to be close to the railway line, owned by Liberty Steel, but the council changed the location after the company objected stating that it wanted to retain the right to expand the line in the future.

Resident Richard Beaumont said the move means the track will be now 10ft from his back door and has called on the council to reconsider its decision.

He said: "We are not against the cycle track - everyone believes it is a good thing.

"However at the last minute it's location was moved and it's 10ft from my back door.

"I'm also led to understand that over 50,000 people have used phase one of the project.

"It's fantastic that it is used so much however, it is totally unacceptable for you to propose opening a mutli-user path within meters of my house that will result in 50,000 plus cyclists/pedestrians/horses and whoever else decides to use it, passing literally within a few meters of my back door."

Many residents opposed the planning application and offered locations for alternative routes.

Objections include loss of privacy, increase in noise levels and loss of woodland and wildlife habitats.

Neighbour Jackie Prachek planted trees along the boundary 30 years ago, some of which have been felled to make way for the path.

"It's very sad to see 30 years of growth disappear," she said.

In December, a family narrowly avoided been killed after a tree fell on them during felling to make way for the path.

Oliver Rolinson, aged four, needed surgery after the accident, while his grandmother Zena Crawshaw also required hospital treatment.

A spokesman for Liberty Speciality Steels at Stocksbridge, said: "As a community-focused company, Liberty Speciality Steels was very happy to agree to a further request from Sheffield Council for us to make more land available so that they could extend a cycle path on the edge of our Stocksbridge works as part of the Little Don Cycle Link.

"We recognised that fitting a new cycleway and rail crossing alongside a working rail track presented many challenges and worked hard with the council to find a solution that doesn’t restrict our options to upgrade the adjacent railway line in future.

"We believe that the agreed design best balances the council’s requirements with our needs as a business.”

A council spokesman said officers are working with residents to address any concerns.

He said: "“This cycle lane will become part of a route that eventually links Stocksbridge and Deepcar to Sheffield.

"The decision on the cycle lane location was approved by planning committee and will have many benefits to cyclists and residents in this area.

"We are working with residents to address any concerns.”