Residents call for CCTV at scene of Sheffield stabbing

Fed-up residents say they will pay for CCTV to be located in their crime-hit neighbourhood after a reported stabbing and shooting within the space of three weeks.

An 18-year-old man was seriously injured in a stabbing on Clough Road, Lowfield, last night and the attacker is still on the run.

Forensic officers examine the scene.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Police cordon in place after man is brutally attacked on Sheffield estate



People who witnessed the knifing claim it happened just three weeks after another young man was mugged and shot in the hand with a BB gun in an alleyway on nearby Cromford Street.

In addition there has also been reports of gangs smoking cannabis in the Duchess Road Play Area - close to the scene of both alleged crimes.

Residents now say enough is enough - and they have vowed to pay for CCTV out of their own pockets to be sited overlooking the scene of the attacks, even if it means facing action from the police and council.

One man, aged in his 50s who lives in Cromford Street, said: "We've had enough. I've asked the council about the cameras but who knows how long that would take.

Police tape at the scene.

"They said I might get fined if I put the cameras up myself but I don't care. They need to go up now and I've already had quotes from a company.

"I suffer from PTSD and all this is making me ill, something needs to be done."

READ MORE: Man seriously injured in stabbing in Sheffield

He claimed there used to be CCTV cameras overlooking the children's play park following complaints about unruly gangs smoking drugs but they were taken down a couple of years ago.

The resident, who has lived in the area for more than 30 years, said: "There was a complaint about privacy, but people's lives are more important.

"The area used to be rough but then it got better for a long time. But with all this kicking off now, we're afraid it might go back to how it was."

The man's wife, aged in her 60s who witnessed the stabbing, said: "There was one lad being followed by another man and then two others appeared.

"They started attacking him on the floor, there was a lot of blood. It left me really shaken up."

A man remains in hospital this afternoon in a serious but stable condition after he suffered stab wounds at 5.25pm last night.

A huge cordon was placed at the site while forensic specialists examined the area.

READ MORE: Sheffield boxer left for dead in road rage attack



Police are appealing for witnesses as the attacker has not yet been caught. Contact officers on 101 quoting incident number 733 of March 21.

Police and the council have not yet commented on the reported shooting or the issue about the CCTV.

Both have been contacted for comment and we are awaiting replies.