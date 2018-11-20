Residents demand action over needles dumped by drug addicts

Sheffield residents have demanded action because their neighbourhood is repeatedly littered with used syringes dumped by drug addicts.

Families living in Sharrow are worried their children will pick up or fall on the needles and have urged Sheffield Council to do more to tackle the problem. They are being backed by local Green councillor Alison Teal and Green Party candidate Peter Garbutt.

Green candidate Peter Garbutt, youth worker Maz Hussain and Green councillor Alison Teal

Maz Hussain is a youth worker who holds sessions with youngsters at Highfields Adventure Playground. He says the football pitch on the Lansdown estate, off Club Garden Road, is a particular concern.

“It’s not right for children to be playing here with all these syringes, “ he said. “You’ll see a gang hanging around here then when they’ve gone you’ll find the syringes.

“The children are out playing but when there’s needles around, it’s dangerous.”

Mr Hussain and Coun Teal have called on the council to install more lighting around the pitch and car park and CCTV across Sharrow.

Needles found by the Lansdown estate in Sharrow

Mr Hussain added: “It’s going dark now at 4pm but that’s right when the children are coming out of school and want to play. We have been saying for so long that there should be more lighting so they can see where they are playing, especially when there are needles on the street.

“We definitely need CCTV as well because otherwise these problems are never going to end. It’s so frustrating and it’s hard watching the kids play when you know it’s dangerous.”

Councillor Jim Steinke, cabinet member for Neighbourhoods and Community Safety, says the council is dealing with issues in the neighbourhood.

He said: “We take the dumping of waste and litter seriously across the city and we check the areas in Sharrow that have been raised as a concern. We regularly collect syringes from the area.

“We have carried out fencing work behind the football pitch area on the Lansdowne estate which now prevents anyone from getting into the area.

“Our local housing team is also liaising with the police about residents’ concerns. We are supporting the police and local organisations like Mums United and Lansdowne TARA.”

Any residents who have concerns can contact the local estates team on 0114 293 0000.