Resting place of 'Sheffield-born' Robin Hood could be bulldozed and covered in concrete

The final resting place of Robin Hood - who some believe was born in Sheffield - could soon be bulldozed and covered in concrete as part of a building development.

A dying Robin Hood is said to have fired his final arrow out into the meadows around the Kirklees Hall estate in West Yorkshire before being buried, at his request, at the very spot where it landed.

But the alleged resting place of the legendary outlaw could be swallowed by concrete after Kirklees Council revealed plans to earmark the Green Belt land for industrial use.

Some historians now believe Robin Hood could have been born at the site of present day Normandale House in Loxley, Sheffield, in 1160 and may have done most of his robbing of the rich and giving to the poor in Barnsdale - between Barnsley and Doncaster - rather than Sherwood Forest.

The plans to cover what could be his final resting place have sparked protests from heritage enthusiasts.

Robert Bamforth, from the Campaign to Protect Rural England, said: "Everyone locally believes that is where Robin Hood died and no one has ever challenged that legend – not even Nottingham.

"The tragedy is this land has not been disturbed for hundreds of years and looks just as it did centuries ago so who knows what has been preserved.

“If you have a Japanese tourist and you say to them 'Robin Hood died here and he shot his arrow over that warehouse' it doesn’t quite have the same ring to it.”

Max Rathwell, Chairman of Spen Valley Civic Society, said: “We know how well preserved the land is because it is still exactly as Charlotte Bronte described it in Chapter 12 of Shirley.

“It is a treasure island in an industrial landscape and Robin Hood’s grave would be a focal point.

"Instead of woodland and meadows and fields of wheat and barley it will just be a sea of monstrous sheds.”

A public inquiry into the Kirklees Council Local Plan is underway.