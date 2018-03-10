REVEALED: EVERY Sheffield landlord prosecuted for property offences over last two years

We can today reveal the full list of the 18 Sheffield landlords prosecuted for property offences between 2016 and 2017, who were fined a total of £39,058 for their various crimes.

The information has been provided by Sheffield City Council's housing department, whose action against landlords also resulted in them paying out a total of £72,105 in costs.

This comes as a landlord was hauled before Sheffield magistrates' court this week for illegally evicting a tenant and making them homeless.

Here is the full list of Sheffield landlords convicted of property offences between 2016 and 2017.

- John Mark Cashin, Sunnybank, Baslow, Derbyshire has been convicted of 58 housing offences.

On November 8, 2016 he was convicted of the following offences:

- Two counts of failure to comply with improvement notices relating to unsafe conditions

- Four counts of failing to license a house in multiple occupation (HMO)

- 45 counts of bad management of a HMO

- Three counts of failure to supply documents

- Four counts of failure to supply documents

On that occasion, Cashin was fined £11,200, and was ordered to pay costs of £18,000 - bringing the total amount to £29,220

Then, on September 5, 2017 he was prosecuted for two offences under the Protection from Eviction Act.

- Munir Mahmood, of Spital Hill, Burngreave was convicted of 11 property offences on November 22, 2016.

They were:

- Two counts of failure to comply with Improvement Notices relating to unsafe conditions

- Two counts of bad management of an HMO

- Seven counts of failure to comply with Improvement Notices relating to unsafe conditions

Mahmood was fined £3,000 and was ordered to pay costs of 1,868 and a victim surcharge of £132, bringing the total cost to £3,000.

- Hamed Ibrahim, of Owler Lane, Fir Vale was convicted of nine property offences on December 20, 2016.

They were:

- Two counts of bad management of an HMO

- Seven counts of failure to comply with Improvement Notices relating to unsafe conditions

Ibrahim was fined £5,000 and was ordered to pay costs of £1,173 as well as a victim surcharge of £55, bringing the total to £6,228.

- Hallamhills Ltd was convicted of 13 offences under the Housing Act 2004 s234 (3) and Housing Act 2004 s72 (1) on October 24, 2017.

The company was fined £499, was ordered to pay costs of 600, a victim surcharge of £50, bringing the total amount to £1149

- Wasim Khan was convicted of 13 offences under the Housing Act 2004 s234 (3) and Housing Act 2004 s72 (1) on October 24, 2017.

Khan was fined £499 and was ordered to pay costs of £600 and a victim surcharge of £50, bringing the total cost to £1149

- Nilendu Das, of Carterknowle Avenue, Brincliffe was convicted of five property offences on November 15, 2016.

They were:

- One count of unlawfully causing residential occupier to leave

- Four counts of bad management of a HMO

Das was ordered to complete 180 hours of unpaid work, to pay £300 in compensation, costs of £1,227, a victim surcharge of £85, bringing the total cost to £2,612.

- Ian Bell was prosecuted for five offences under Housing Act 2004 on August 8, 2017.

Bell was fined £2,500, ordered to pay cost of £984, bringing the total amount to £3,574

- Mark Reaney was convicted of three offences under the Housing Act 2004 s234 (3) and Housing Act 2004 s72 (1) on September 19, 2017

Reaney was sentenced to a conditional discharge, was ordered to pay a £20 victim surcharge, as well as £1,295 in costs, bringing the total amount to £1,315

- David Parnell was convicted of two offences under the Protection from Eviction Act 1977 s.1 (3A) on August 24, 2017

Parnell was sentenced to a eight week curfew and was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85, as well as costs of £650 bringing the total amount to £735

- Nazir Sherazi, of Clarkegrove Road, Ecclesall Road was convicted of one count of failure to license a HMO in a selective licensing area, and five counts of bad management of a HMO during a hearing held on November 15, 2016.

Sherazi was fined £3,000 and was ordered to pay costs of £1,020, bringing the total cost to £4,020.

- Rami Nazzal, of St Georges Close, Netherthorpe was convicted of one count of unlawful eviction on May 17, 2016

Nazzal was sentenced to an 18-month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay compensation to tenant of £250. He was also ordered to pay costs of £788, bringing the total amount to £1,038.

- Mohammed Sajid Bashir, of Page Hall Road, Page Hall was convicted of one count of failure to licence property in a selective licensing area on August 25, 2016.

Bashir was fined £1,200 and was ordered to pay costs of £3,079 and a victim surcharge of £120, bringing the total amount to £4,379.

- Jamie Ross, of no fixed address was convicted of one count of unlawfully causing a residential occupier to leave on September 13, 2016.

Ross was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, and was ordered to pay costs of £150, a victim surcharge of £85, bringing the total amount to £235.

- Global Letting Property Management Ltd, of Owler Lane, Fir Vale was convicted of one count of unlawfully causing residential occupier to leave on November 14, 2016.

The company was fined, and was ordered to pay costs of £1,500 - bringing the total amount to £3,000.

- Nazia Bibi, of Wansfell Road, Grimesthorpe was convicted of one count of unlawful eviction on November 15, 2016.

Bibi was ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work, and to pay costs of £1,140 and a victim surcharge of £60, bringing the total amount to £1,200.

- Altaf Hussain, of Silverdale Road, Sheffield was convicted of one count of failure to licence a property in a selective licensing area on November 18, 2016.

Hussain was fined £200 and was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30, costs of £570, bringing the total amount to £800.

- Pavol Dankom, of Brathay Close, Grimesthorpe was convicted of one count of unlawful eviction on November 18, 2016.

Dankom was sentenced to a 12-month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay costs of £3,434 and a £15 victim surcharge, bringing the total cost to £3,449.

- Suhail Mahmood was convicted of one offence under Protection from Eviction Act 1977 s.1 (2) on August 29, 2017.

Mahmood was fined £1,300 and was ordered to pay £700 in tenant compensation as well as £1,000 in costs, bringing the total amount to £3,000