REVEALED: First look at what Sheffield city centre HS2 railway station could look like

This is what Sheffield railway station could look like if HS2 comes to the city centre.

The image has been revealed as Sheffield Council prepares to unveil the This Is Sheffield Plan - which is intended to cover development in the city until 2028.

The council is now seeking views from residents, businesses and have launched an online survey which will run until June 17 and there will also be public exhibitions in the Winter Gardens from May 21 until May 24 and the Moor Market from Friday, May 25 until Tuesday, May 29.

It comes after recent announcements on the Heart of the City II, at Castlegate and development of a £3 million digital hub at Castle House.

The plan takes into account of proposals by the city’s two universities, an initial sketch of how a new HS2 station link could help transform the Sheaf Valley, significant changes to transport including better walking, cycling and bus routes with a slimmed-down Pond Street interchange, ambitious plans to uncover the River Sheaf and a major archaeology dig on the site of Sheffield’s former castle.

Cllr Mazher Iqbal, cabinet member for business and investment, said: “We want to continue creating fantastic workplaces whether it’s the new HSBC building , start-up spaces in Castle House and Exchange Studios or the award-winning Jaywing headquarters in the former Sidney Street cutlery forge.

”We want to expand the city’s business districts towards the HS2 station and knowledge gateway, and grow the six emerging living communities mainly on the western side of the city centre.

“We want to explore our heritage, history and ecology by uncovering our rivers and carrying out much-anticipated archaeological work.

“We are also confident that Heart Of The City II will give the people of Sheffield the high-end shopping, leisure and city centre living opportunities they deserve.

“We’ve also presented a vision for how a new HS2-station might look and how that might link to our other transport networks, helping to achieve our target of a zero carbon city by 2050.

“This plan offers a huge opportunity for Sheffielders to have that conversation – are they pleased with the progress that has been made? Is the city centre delivering what we hoped for and what lessons can we learn? What do people think of the new ideas? I am very much looking forward to those answers.”