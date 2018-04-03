REVEALED: Sheffield's burglary hotspots - is your area in the top 10?

Sheffield’s burglary hotspots can be revealed by The Star today.

Figures showed the top five most targeted areas last year were the city centre, Gleadless Valley, Parson Cross, Handsworth and Crookes.

Louise Haigh MP.

READ MORE: Banned motorist caught behind the wheel is sent to crown court for sentencing

In addition, the data also highlighted how there has been a major increase in the overall number of break-ins across the city.

There were 6173 reported burglaries last year – the equivalent of about 17 a day.

This was 769 more than in 2016 and represents a 14.2 per cent increase.

Nicola and Frank Gardner.

Sheffield Heeley MP Louise Haigh, shadow policing minister, described the figures as "shocking" and said Government cuts to police budgets are putting "residents at risk."

Meanwhile blind couple Frank and Nicola Gardner, who had nearly £5000 worth of cash and jewellery stolen from their Waterthorpe home last October, also called for more action to tackle the crime.

READ MORE: Blind Sheffield couple's big thanks for fundraising after devastating burglary



Mr Gardner, aged 54, said: "It made us feel violated and vulnerable.

"The police sent two PCs and later a detective was due to come out but they didn't make it as they were too short staffed.

"Staffing and funding levels are a problem."

Ms Haigh said: "These shocking figures should be a call to action for the Government. Thanks to their brutal cuts we have 21, 000 fewer police officers than when the Tories came to power.

“The Government should own up to victims – their cuts have stretched the police and detectives to breaking point and now they simply don’t have the time to properly investigate crimes.

"Put simply, this Government is putting the residents of South Yorkshire at risk.“

The figures, revealed through a Freedom of Information request, show the city centre was the most targeted area in 2017 with 272 burglaries, an increase of nearly 30 per cent compared with the previous year.

The worst affected area outside of the city centre was Gleadless Valley with 172 incidents, followed by Parson Cross (158), Handsworth (142) and Crookes (137).

The hotspot areas for 2017 were similar to 2016. The only difference difference being Gleadless Valley knocked Darnall out of the top five.

Detective chief inspector Lee Berry, force lead for burglary, said: “I’m aware in recent months there has been an increase in reported house burglaries.

"Some of the increase however is due to the way that all police forces now record burglary as sheds and garages which are in the curtilage of a home are now classed as a residential burglary.

READ MORE: 'Funky' Sheffield grandmother dies after being hit by bin lorry in Edinburgh



“Whilst this provides some context of these figures, I understand this will still cause concern.

“Our officers work tirelessly to gather all available evidence by identifying possible forensic leads, speaking with witnesses and pursing CCTV enquiries to identify offenders and bring them to justice.

"Work is also done to identify hot spot areas and trends based on behaviour patterns. This information is then used to target harden these areas and carryout bespoke operations to disrupt and prevent further criminal activity."

He urged members of the public to consider preventative measures such as keeping doors and windows secure, ensuring valuables are moved out of sight and to install security lights.

Top 10 burglary hotspots in Sheffield in 2017

City Centre – 272

Gleadless Valley – 172

Parson Cross -158

Handsworth – 142

Crookes – 137

Gleadless – 132

Hillsborough – 129

Darnall – 124

Woodhouse – 120

Highfield - 119

Total for 2017 – 6173.