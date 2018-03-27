REVEALED: The stark differences in life expectancy across Sheffield

Women living in certain parts of Sheffield could live 14 years longer than others just 10 miles away and the gap isn't shrinking, a report by Sheffield Council has found.

The Sheffield Joint Needs Strategic Assessment, which provides a look at the current and future health needs of people in the Steel City, showed that the life expectancy of women in parts of Stocksbridge and Upper Don was 90.

But the figure, which is the average number of years a person would expect to live if death rates remain constant, was just 76 in parts of Park and Arbourthorne, Gleadless and the city centre.

The report also showed similar differences in male life expectancy with men expected to live to 85 in parts of Fulwood, Dore and Totley, compared to 73 in parts of Beauchief and Greenhill.

Greg Fell, Sheffield's director of public health, said: "It's fair to say it's not just a Sheffield thing. You can look at any town or city and they will have similar differences but it's down to longstanding differences in poverty.

"Poverty drives health - maybe not in a tangible way but in a long term way it definitely does. Long term differences in levels of employment will also affect it."

Mr Fell said current life expectancy figures were also being affected by the closure of industries during the 1960s, 70s and 80s.

He added: "Look at what happened in a lot of northern towns in the 1960s, 70s and 80s - the closure of certain industries and the pits led to mass unemployment and now we are seeing the consequences of that.

"We are also seven or eight years into austerity now which also has an impact. It's down to combination of all these things."

The report said the average life expectancy for men in Sheffield was 79 and 83 for women, which is lower than the national average of 80 for men but the same as the nationwide figure 83.

It also found that the city's population could grow by 90,000 by 2039 - with a 7.8 per cent increase in the number of babies and infants - much higher than the predicted national average of 2.8 per cent.

Mr Fell said: "There are about born 6,000 babies a year in Sheffield so over a long period of time that adds up to a substantial number. The birth rate is going up ever so slightly so there are more babies being born at a slightly faster rate.

"It's a good thing not a bad thing. It means we have got a driving economy but our job is to make sure they have got all the opportunities they need to succeed.

"We know the school readiness rate is around 66 or 67 per cent but looking at that another way - that means a third of children aren't ready for school at the age they should be."

Salaries in Sheffield are more than £2,500 lower than the national average, the report also found. The average full-time employee in the Steel City earned £26,097 in 2016 or £505.30 a week - compared to £28,503 or £544.70 nationally.

It also showed disparities in different areas of the city, with the total weekly income for households in Fulwood and Dore up to £1,110 compared to just £460 in other areas such as Darnall and Burngreave.

For more information or to view the report visit www.tinyurl.com/sheffjsna