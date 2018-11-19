The UK towns and cities which drink the most booze have been revealed – so how does Sheffield fare in a rundown of the nation’s top 60 heaviest drinking spots?

The list, drawn up by the Daily Feed, ranks a string of UK towns and cities on how much booze its inhabitants consume – although its unclear how the figures and statistics were arrived at.

How boozy is Sheffield?

But despite its night time party image, Sheffield was only just made it into the top 40 - coming in at 38th spot on the 60-strong list.

Locally, Barnsley and Chesterfield were all said to consume more alcohol, with only Rotherham and Doncaster ranked below Sheffield.

The Daily Feed’s report said: “Alcohol is everywhere we look: in the shops, on TV in pubs, bars, clubs and probably in our homes as well!

“Whether it’s students downing Jäegerbombs, professionals enjoying a glass of Merlot after a stressful day at work or simply having a pint down the pub with your family on a Sunday there’s one things for sure: alcohol appeals to all ages.”

Sheffield’s listing said: “With two universities, it’s perhaps not surprising that Sheffield is on this list!

“The consumption isn’t drastically different to the national average but Sheffield is showing a rise in alcohol-related hospital admissions and deaths, which it is trying to tackle with various initiatives.”

Blackpool was named as the heaviest drinking town in the UK, with Sunderland and Middlesbrough also in the top three.

Here’s the complete rundown.

60. Carlisle

59. Corby

58. Ashfield

57. Darlington

56. Oldham

55. Rotherham

54. Derry

53. Doncaster

52. Dudley

51. Leicester

50. Bridgend

49. Lancaster

48. Dundee

47. York

46. Stockton-On-Tees

45. Bradford

44. Blackburn

43. Knowsley

42. Durham

41. Islington

40. Aberdeen

39. Derby

38. Sheffield

37. Bury

36. Swansea

35. Gloucester

34. Redcar and Cleveland

33. Barnsley

32. Wirral

31. Hartlepool

30. Liverpool

29. Coventry

28. St Helens

27. Wigan

26. Kingston Upon Hull

25. Edinburgh

24. Brighton

23. Newcastle Upon Tyne

22. Wakefield

21. Manchester

20. Wolverhampton

19. Torbay

18. Norwich

17. Rochdale

16. Newcastle under Lyme

15. Belfast

14. Burnley

13. Plymouth

12. Cardiff

11. Glasgow

10. North and South Tyneside

9. Barrow in Furness

8. Nottingham

7. Chesterfield

6. Salford

5. Gateshead

4. Stoke-on-Trent

3. Middlesbrough

2. Sunderland

1. Blackpool