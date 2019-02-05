Reverend’s heart-warming response to vandals who attacked her church in Sheffield 

A reverend has expressed forgiveness to the vandals who daubed a historic church in unsightly graffiti.

Yobs sprayed paint in several places at the entrance of Wesley Hall in Crookes, which dates back more than 100 years.

Wesley Hall Church, Crookes.

This was not the first time the church has been attacked as it also suffered a series of break-ins last year.

But big-hearted members of the congregation took action to clean up the graffiti within days of it being daubed on the building.

In a series of Facebook posts reverend Sally Coleman, minister at Wesley Hall, thanked worshippers – and also offered forgiveness to the vandals themselves.

She said: “Sometimes these things are mindless acts of boredom, sometimes a kick against the institution, sometimes - well who knows.

“We don't want revenge, if anything we would want understanding.

“If I could get those responsible in a room I would ask them why, and would forgive, that might seem weak, but I can tell you from experience that looking someone in the eye and telling them you forgive them is a powerful thing for you and them.”

Rev Coleman said she was “blown away” by the support shown by the community and added: “Yes we were upset, but we carry on, we love Crookes, and all of the people of Crookes.”