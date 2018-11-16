Rotherham child sex grooming gang jailed for 101 years 

Seven men who groomed and sexually abused South Yorkshire girls as young as 13 were jailed for a combined total of 101 years just a few minutes ago.

The five victims were finally given justice this afternoon, when Judge Sarah Wright jailed Mohammed Imran Ali Akhtar, Nabeel Kurshid, Iqlaq Yousaf and Tanweer Ali, Salah Ahmed El-Hakam, Asif Ali and a seventh defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons for a combined total of 101 years for a total of 24 sex offences.

The six men were convicted last month, following an eight week trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

The offences took place in Rotherham between 1998 and 2005 when the all of the victims were children, some of whom were just 13-years-old when the abuse started.

Sending them to prison, Judge Wright told the men: “The childhood and adolescence of each of these victims can never be reclaimed. I was able to assess each of them as they gave their evidence.

“They have, I find, each suffered severe psychological harm. They continue to suffer considerable trauma and will continue to suffer throughout their lives as a result of your actions. Your offending has not only impacted upon them but also upon their families and loved ones and the wider community.

“You have each caused immeasurable suffering and far reaching harm.”

The defendants, list of charges and sentences are:

- Mohammed Imran Ali Akhtar, 36, of Godstone Road, Rotherham: jailed for 23 years one count of rape; one count of aiding and abetting rape; three counts of indecent assault; one count of procuring a girl under 21 to have sexual intercourse and one count of sexual assault - Nabeel

- Nabeel Kurshid, 35, of Weetwood Road, Rotherham: jailed for 19 years for two counts of rape and one count of indecent assault

- Iqlaq Yousaf, 34, of Tooker Road, Rotherham: jailed for 20 years for two counts of rape and two counts of indecent assault

- Tanweer Ali, 36, of Godstone Road, Rotherham: jailed for 14 years for two counts of rape, two counts of indecent assault and one count of false imprisonment

- Salah Ahmed El-Hakam, 39, of Tudor Close, Darnall: jailed for 15 years for one count of rape

- Asif Ali, 33, of HMP Rye Hill, Northampton: jailed for 10 years, to run concurrently with sentence imposed in 2016 for rape, for two counts of indecent assault –