Rotherham man arrested for raping girl aged under 16 

A Rotherham man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a girl under the age of 16.

The 35-year-old was arrested yesterday as part of the National Crime Agency's Operation Stovewood into child sexual exploitation in the town.

Rotherham toen centre.

He has been interviewed by officers and released under investigation.

Operation Stovewood is looking into non-familial child sexual exploitation in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.

There are currently 22 separate investigations under the Stovewood umbrella, with 156 suspects identified and 303 complainants engaging with officers.

A total of 24 suspects have been charged and 16 have now been arrested or attended a police station voluntarily and bailed or released under investigation.