Rotherham man arrested over plot to rape and and indecently assault girl under 16 

A Rotherham man has been quizzed over a plot to rape and indecently assault a girl under 16.

The 44-year-old man was arrested yesterday by officers from the National Crime Agency on suspicion of conspiracy to rape and conspiracy to indecently assault a girl under the age of 16 between 1997 and 1998.

Rotherham was at the centre of a child sexual exploitation scandal

He was arrested as part of the NCA’s Operation Stovewood, which is investigating the historic sexual abuse of children in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.

He has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

So far, 156 suspects have been identified and 303 complainants are engaging with officers as part of Operation Stovewood.