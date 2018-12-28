Royal wedding choir kicks off its 2019 UK tour in Sheffield

It’s been quite a year for The Kingdom Choir, who were thrust into the international spotlight just seven short months ago.

On May 19, the eyes of the world turned to the gospel singing group, who hail from south east England, as they performed at the wedding of HRH Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex at St George’s Chapel in Windsor. Nearly two billion people across the globe watched the choir’s rendition of Stand By Me, which went straight in at Number 1 on the Billboard Gospel Songs Chart after the wedding and subsequently received more than 10 million views on YouTube.

And now the choir has announced it is heading out on a UK tour in 2019, performing 18 headline dates throughout April and May, which will include a first anniversary celebration at the Royal Albert Hall in London – one year on from the Windsor wedding that made them a household name.

And the launchpad for this spectacular tour? None other than our very own Sheffield City Hall, on April 30.

In the months since their Royal wedding performance, The Kingdom Choir – who admitted it went through 11 different arrangements of the famous Ben E King song before nailing it on the 12th go - has made a number of high profile appearances across UK TV networks, as well as closing the Invictus Games in Sydney last October.

Last month the choir released its debut album, Stand By Me, via Sony, which features the title track as performed at the Royal wedding, as well as versions of Beyoncé’s Halo, John Legend’s All Of Me and Stormzy’s Blinded By Your Grace Part 2. It also includes original track Chases, written by members of The Kingdom Choir.

Karen Gibson, conductor of The Kingdom Choir, said: “The Kingdom Choir is absolutely delighted with the journey of the past few months.

“It’s been a rollercoaster, but we wouldn’t have it any other way – first, the honour of being able to sing at the Royal Wedding, then the thrill of being signed to Sony, and now a national tour!

“It’s like an un-dreamt dream – one that you wouldn’t even consider, because you never thought it could happen to you. We’re very grateful and very excited about what’s to come.”

The choir consists of seasoned male and female vocalists, chosen for their high-quality delivery of choral meets gospel.

They’ve been featured in the film Tube Tales, the TV series Maisie Raine, an Orange advert, and alongside the BBC Philharmonic for the Radio 4 Easter Sunday Worship.

The choir, whose motto is ‘Love, Music, Power,’ was founded in 1994 London by award-winning conductor Karen. The singers, from in and around London, draw from various Christian traditions and are dedicated to creating a sound that demonstrates the community they share through their warm energy and enthusiastic performance. The choir has been performing up and down the country and all around the world for over 20 years. Prior to performing at the wedding, the largest audience the choir had ever performed to was just 200 people.

The Kingdom Choir’s debut album is available now via Sony Music. Visit www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.cuffeandtaylor.com for tour details and tickets.