Running is now a normal thing in parks and woods

Early evening pedestrians over the last month have increasingly met with running traffic jams.

On certain streets between 7 and 8pm you may get caught in a swarm of several dozen hi-viz athletes from different running groups all trying to cross the road at the same time while training for the upcoming Sheffield Half Marathon, or warming down from their New Year Resolution Couch to 5K course.

Big Running Weekend: wood run drills in Ecclesall Woods

“We are a running city,” said Debs Smith. “Just go anywhere now and you can see it.”

Ecclesall Woods last weekend, for example, where the Outdoor City’s second ‘Big Running Weekend’ saw Sheffielders of all ages skipping, hopscotching and arm flapping through the trees in a series of drills led by the weekend’s army of volunteer coaches and run leaders.

“There are more than twice as many people taking part as last year, and we’re so blessed to have a team of 30 volunteers to support the weekend,” said Debs, co-organiser of the event, supported by the city council and hosted at the Woodland Discovery Centre.

The Big Running Weekend was part of this month’s Festival of The Outdoors, and was organised by running coaches Stuart Hale and Debs of the Accelerate running store and the city’s weekly Wood Run training events in Ecclesall Woods.

The Plogging run, running litter pickers checking for doggie bags and litter

As part of the volunteer team, Sarah Crossland spent most of the weekend leading drills and helping the 170 running woodland visitors, who’d travelled from as far away as Norwich and Eastbourne to take part.

“I volunteer because I love it,” said Sarah. “It’s great fun, and it’s a great feeling to be part of this community.

“To see how pleased someone is to get under 30 minutes at parkrun, and to know that you’ve helped them a little bit to achieve that is such a lovely feeling.”

All profits from the event go into the promotion of running, said Stuart Hale, including training volunteer coaches and the upkeep of the run routes around the Outdoor City’s parks and green spaces. After setting up several low cost running groups, he’s also keen to support new groups keen to get going.

Sarah Crossland volunteers at the ‘Running Past 50’ group in Attercliffe, for example.

The Plogging run, plogger Anna Hoogkamer and Stuart Walker from Runners Against Rubbish litter picking a discarded children's lunchbag

“We have people in their 80s taking part and they’re so enthusiastic, they’ll have a go at anything. #

”We do around 40 minutes of drills and technique and then go back for tea and cake, which they usually bake for us themselves. They love being out in the fresh air and socialising, and say why would you want to go to a stuffy gym?”

The weekend saw a series of talks about running related issues ranging from navigation, pole running and trail skills to ‘mental resilience’ and how to reduce plastic fibre output from your kit washing.

There were also a series of led runs around the woods and out on the ‘black run route’ which takes you all the way from Ecclesall Woods to Stanage Edge and back with hardly a metre of tarmac, said Debs Smith.

Following the weekend’s ‘take nothing but photographs, leave nothing but footprints’ theme, Stuart Walker and fellow members of the Runners Against Rubbish charity were out and about on ‘plogging’ runs gathering litter from city run routes.

The Plogging run, running litter pickers checking for doggie bags and litter

“Plogga started in Sweden as a combination of jogging and picking up litter,” said Stuart, who started the local charity two years ago after he’d enjoyed a series of runs and bike rides to collect rubbish from the roads and byways of the Peak District.

“If I come back from a long run I feel proud of myself,” explained fellow plogger Leanne Elwood. “But if I take a carrier bag and collect litter as well I feel a million times better. You feel like you’re saying thank you to the beautiful places you’ve been.”

Debs Smith looked round at the stream of happy people returning from their 15 mile route over the moors, some with litter bags, all with mud.

“Running has become a normalised thing in Sheffield now,” she said. “It’s wonderful.”

And the clocks change soon, so be warned, if you’re out there it’ll be getting even busier.

For extensive details of activities taking place across Sheffield, see Telegraph listings, from page 47.

