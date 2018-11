Motorists are facing rush hour delays in Sheffield this morning following a collision at a busy roundabout.

Two cars were involved in a collision at the Brook Hill roundabout, close to Upper Hanover Street, causing a partial blockage.

Cars have collided at the Brook Hill roundabout

The smash is causing a build up of traffic.

