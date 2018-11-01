Ryanair’s cabin bag policy comes in TODAY: everything you need to know about the new costs

Ryanair announced earlier this year it will be changing its cabin luggage police for a second time this year and passengers were not too thrilled.

The changes explained

A Ryanair plane.

The changes mean passengers who aren’t priority boarders will have to pay an extra £8 for a bag up to 10kg.

Under the previous, priority customers can bring two bags of hand luggage into the cabin for free while non-priority passengers can only take one small bag into the cabin.

The other can be put into the hold for no extra cost.

Changes from today

However, from today, non-priority customers can only bring one free small carry-on bag.

They will have to pay an extra £8 to bring a second bag weighing up to 10kg.

It’s good news if you had already planned to check in a second bag weighing 10kg as it will cost you £8 instead of the usual £5 for a bag up to 20kg.

But if you didn’t want to pay for another bag then non-priority customers must choose between either paying £6 for priority boarding or £8 to put it in the hold.

What Ryanair said

Ryanair’s Kenny Jacobs said: “From November 2018, we are introducing a new lower cost 10kg checked bag and changing our carry-on bag policy to eliminate boarding/flight delays.

“Priority Boarding customers will continue to enjoy two free carry-on bags. All other (non-priority) customers will be allowed one free (small) carry-on bag, and those who wish to check in a second bigger 10kg bag can do from €/£8 at the time of booking.

“This new policy will speed up the boarding and cut flight delays.”

What if you booked your flight before today?

Passengers will still be charged the new rates even if you’ve already booked your flights but do not fly until November 1 or after.

The airline has blamed the number of people turning up at the gate with a second bag to put in the hold for free.

Ryanair said this can cause delays of approximately 25 minutes.