Safari Night concert cancelled at Doncaster's Yorkshire Wildlife Park due to 'increasingly high winds'

Organisers have confirmed that tonight’s Safari Night concert at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park has now been cancelled due to forecasts ‘showing increasingly high winds in the area’.

Pop stars Gabrielle and Claire Richards, who is best known for being one-fifth of Steps, were due to perform at the Wild Live Safari Night Concert tonight at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park (YWP) in Branton.

But organisers have just confirmed that the concert will no longer go ahead due to high winds, which they say are forecast to be ‘gusting outside of their safety limits for the stage’.

A YWP spokesman said: “We very much regret having to cancel tonight’s Safari Night concert, but safety always comes first.

“We will do everything we can to accommodate ticket-holders at future events.”

The main Wildlife Park will remain open for Safari Night and will be open till 8pm with music and entertainment in the Safari Village courtyard.

YWP says it would like to offer anyone with a pre-paid ticket to tonight’s concert a free return ticket to one of their remaining two Safari Nights.

The next one will take place on Saturday, August 17 with the ‘Best of the West End,’ featuring Collabro, Sophie Evans, Ben Forster and Marisha Wallace.

Rak-Su and Saara Alto are set to perform for another Safari Night concert on Saturday, August 24.

Anyone hoping to exchange their ticket for an alternative concert should email: 1008@yorkshirewildlifepark.com