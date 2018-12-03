Safety improvement works at scene of second Sheffield tram crash in five weeks

Safety improvement works are being carried out at a Sheffield junction where a two trams were involved in crashes in the space of just five weeks.

First South Yorkshire said Staniforth Road remains closed outbound, while ‘safety improvements are made to the road layout.

Emergency services at the scene of the crash on Friday. Picture: Dan Hayes / The Star.

It added bus route 52A was being diverted via Attercliffe Common and Greenland Road.

Inbound services are not affected.

READ MORE: Police find ‘nasty’ hunting knife in stolen car in Sheffield

The works come after one person was injured in a crash between a car and a tram at the junction on Friday.

The crash happened on Staniforth Road, close to Woodbourn Road tram stop, in Attercliffe at about 4.30pm.

READ MORE: Parts of Sheffield set to have snow THIS WEEK

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “One person was taken to hospital, their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Supertram bosses said it was understood nobody on board the tram was injured.

In a statement, the operator added: “We can confirm that a collision took place between a car and one of our vehicles at about 4.30pm on Staniforth Road.

“Our first thoughts are for the welfare of those involved.

READ MORE: Follow all the latest updates on our LIVE blog

“We are assisting police with their inquiries into the circumstances.

In October, a tram-train was involved in a collision with a lorry and derailed.

And in December 2016, an 81-year-old man was killed after being struck by a tram near the Woodbourn Road tram stop.