Santas dash through the rain rather than snow at annual Sheffield fun run

Heavy rain failed to dampen the spirits as Sheffield's canal towpath was once again awash with Santas for the annual family fun run.

More than 400 people of all ages laced up their running shoes and donned their best festive outfits to take part in the event near Meadowhall on Sunday morning.

Angelica Zapata and Jacqui Naylor at the Sheffield Santa Run.

Organiser Rowan Thompson said: “My friend's daughter suggested that instead of buying Christmas presents last year, we could pool what we would have spent on each other and donate it to the homeless.

“We thought that was a wonderful, selfless idea. So we put our heads together, and thought why not create a couple of fun family events and get other people involved?"

The group have also organised the Sheffield Turkey Trot, which will take place on Boxing Day.

The run, which people can do5km, 10km or half marathon will begin at The Source, Meadowhall, at 11am.

Claire Spendlove, Deborah Dearden and Deborah Wilson at the Sheffield Santa Run.

For more information or to enter the Boxing Day run visit ww.racebest.com/races/2hvqq

The Sheffield Santa Run.