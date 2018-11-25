SAS hero among guests at veterans dinner in Sheffield

War veterans from across the region gathered in Sheffield for a special remembrance day gathering today.

Former soldiers, including World War II veterans and Lance Bombardier Ben Parkinson, who lost both legs and suffered more than 40 injuries in a bomb attack in Afghanistan in 2006, attended the charity meal at Napoleon’s Casino in Hillsborough.

World War II veterans at the remembrance dinner

The event was organised by the Pilgrim Bandits Charity, which helps and inspires injured personnel to live life to the full, with the support of Napoleon’s Casino.

Guest speaker at the event was former SAS hero Rusty Firmin, who was among the members of the elite unit that ended the six day long Iranian Embassy siege in 1980.

Rusty, who is an ambassador for the charity, said: “It is important that we raise the profile of the charity.

Ed Arnold plays at a remembrance dinner.

“I got through my 27 years service without being seriously injured but for some of these lads, who were injured in their 20s and 30s, they are starting to feel like they have got their life back.

“It’s about enabling them to get a better quality of life.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Pilgrim Bandits co-ordinator Lee Green said: “Sadly we will get to stage where we have no World War II veterans left so it is important that other veterans who have fought in other conflicts come together so we can support them.

Nick Clayton and Ian Fidler look at memorabilia on display

“These guys gave everything and many of them were injured during their service and we want to thank them for giving up everything.”

City Taxis also providing the transport the elderly veterans.

For more information about the charity visit pilgrimsbandits.rog

Veterans Anthony Hurd, Les Attoe and Bill Taylor

Rob Webster and Ken Walker at a remembrance dinner.

Guests at a remembrance dinner at Napoleons Casino