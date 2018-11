Sheffield Philharmonic Orchestra have put together a concert of spookily-themed music on Saturday (Nov 10).

The orchestra start off their new season with a Halloween Classics concert at Victoria Hall Methodist Church at 7.30pm.

The programme is Symphonie Fantastique, Danse Macabre, In the Hall of the Mountain King and Night on a Bare Mountain.

Buy tickets at www.sheffieldphilharmonicorchestra.org or from Blue Moon Cafe, St James’ Row