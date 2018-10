The Millennium Gallery is teaming up with Hallam University’s Biomolecular Sciences Research Centre to explore the science of sci-fi at a Halloween Late event.

What’s the scientific fact behind tales of alien bacterium in the Andromeda Strain or global plagues in Contagion and Shaun of the Dead?

The event tomorrow, Friday (Nov 2,) runs from 7.30 to 10.30pm. Recommended donation is £3,and just turn up. For over-18s only.