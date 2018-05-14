Scott Ogden secures podium finish for Barnsley racing team Wilson Racing

Barnsley-based Moto3 racing team Wilson Racing completed another fantastic racing weekend, this time at Oulton Park.

14-year old Scott Ogden managed to finish second in race two moving him up to third overall in the championship. Charlie Atkins scored a fourth place, Jack Hart raced to a seventh and Jake Clark secured two top ten finishes in a really positive weekend.

Competing in the Hel Performance British Motostar standard class Championship all the riders compete on NSF250R Honda Moto3 machinery.