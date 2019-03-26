Search for missing Rotherham woman enters third month

Police are continuing a search for a Rotherham woman who has now not been seen for three months.

Alena Grlakova, 38, was in the Fitzwilliam Arms pub and hotel on Taylors Lane, Parkgate, at around 8pm on December 26, 2018.

Alena Grlakova.

The last confirmed sighting of her was of her leaving the Travellers’ Inn pub on Rawmarsh Hill at around 6.20pm.

Her mother and sister flew to UK from Slovakia and issued a direct appeal for her to get in touch.

In a video in which she spoke Slovakian, her sister said: “Alena, please come back home. Don’t worry you are not in trouble. “We are very worried about you, please. Even the children are worried about you. At least get in touch so we know you are alive.

“If anyone has any information which could help us please let us know. Please get in touch with the police.

“Alena, we have not heard anything about you. Please come back home.”

A dedicated team of officers continue to search for 38-year-old Alena and remain keen to hear from anyone with information.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 450 of January 15 or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.