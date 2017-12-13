Secret School: Snowfall and festivites make for an exciting week

It’s been an exciting few days in Sheffield schools, as most pre-Christmas weeks tend to be.

Firstly, the flutter of snowflakes at the weekend brought with them the speculation amongst thousands of youngsters that they were going to get a snow day.

Having looked at the forecast on Friday, it seemed a dead cert that Monday was going to be spent sledging down hills and building snowmen rather than working out equations and having spelling tests.

A dramatic change in the forecast on Saturday revealed the intensity of the snowfall wouldn’t be as severe as first thought and all those dreams were dashed.

It’s been an exciting few days, nevertheless.

Walking to school through snow and ice in sub-zero temperatures is a fun and very different thing to do, and many a school yard was filled with giddy children chattering about how wonderful it was.

Junior school foyers have been bustling with the kind of activity that only comes along with the appearance of snow – youngsters taking an eternity to change from their wellies and waterproof trousers into “indoor clothes” that are more appropriate to learn in.

And the tricky but welcome challenge faced by many five-year- olds this week has been how to get out of those wellies and into their slippers without standing on the wet floor and getting their socks soaked.

Some are better than others at that particular Junior School Olympic sport.

It’s been an exciting few days to be a child at playtimes, too.

Although little fingers can only stand holding on to snow for a few minutes, there’s been an opportunity to build little snowmen and a range of other sculptures at break and lunch.

An exciting time, too, for those young people in Year 6 who have been the lost property monitors. They’ve suddenly seen a rapid increase in odd gloves, scarves and hats as mums and dads send their little darlings out into the Sheffield weather as if they were on an Arctic expedition

It was an exciting time for the dozens of secondary school children who were on a bus that got stuck in the icy conditions on Monday morning.

Although they may have been hoping for an air rescue and the chance to go back to bed, their courageous driver managed to make it up the hill after around half an hour of perseverance.

Strict teachers usually on the lookout for school uniform misdemeanours have had another focus during the school – snowball throwers. Some folk seen chucking lumps of the white stuff about in school time have had their enthusiasm curbed in a detention.

Proud parents have struggled through the ice and snow to attend secondary school Christmas concerts that have showcased the wide array of talent the city’s youngsters have. Of course, many of our junior schools have held Christmas fairs – another reason for the cranking up of excitement levels.

These are usually a wonderful chance for the PTA to make some much needed cash for school projects as parents are encouraged to dish out cash on a range of stalls. The level of excitement is usually highest around the tombola.

During the last week, parents have brought in items destined to be tombola prizes and they’ve been piling up in reception. Some see this as an opportunity to bring in something well worth winning, perhaps a bottle of wine or a box of chocolates. For most, though, it’s a chance to offload unwanted Christmas presents from last year.

It’s £1 for a strip of five tickets. Any ending in a ‘5’ or a ‘0’ are a winner.

I’ve seen many a delighted pair of young eyes light up at having a winning ticket, while parents gaze on in horror trying to see what they’re going to be burdened with!

Will it be the tin of hot dogs or the decorative soaps? Or maybe they’ve won the picture frame back and have to keep it until next year.

Snow on the ground and Christmas approaching?

Oh yes, it’s been an exciting week in Sheffield’s schools.