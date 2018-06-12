Security beefed-up at Doncaster Sheffield Airport to prevent hooligans from travelling to World Cup

Security will be beefed up at Doncaster Sheffield Airport to stop banned football hooligans from attempting to travel to the World Cup in Russia.

There are 130 soccer yobs subject to football banning orders in South Yorkshire - all of which were ordered to surrender their passports to police stations in the area on June 4 and 5 to prevent them from travelling to the tournament.

Mark Roberts, South Yorkshire Police's deputy chief constable and the National Police Chiefs Council national football policing lead.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said nearly all of them have been handed in but there is one passport still unaccounted for and that person is being traced by officers.

He added: "Proactive enquiries have been made to locate the one person who is yet to surrender their passport and their details are known to the authorities, should that individual attempt to leave the country."

Those who fail to hand in their passports face jail sentences of up to six months and/or hefty fines of as much as £5000.

Moscow.

National news outlets have reported that a handful of convicted hooligans have managed to slip the net and travel to Moscow using fake passports.

But South Yorkshire Police warned any thugs intent on trying to sneak out of the country will face extra security measures at Doncaster Sheffield Airport and other UK airports.

Chief Superintendent Shaun Morley, who is leading the local policing operation for the tournament, said: “There is no evidence to suggest that individuals may try to use fake passports and it is highly unlikely that any attempt to travel on a false passport would be successful, due to the level of policing operations and border controls in place both in the UK and Russia.

“For example in South Yorkshire, there will be a policing operation at Doncaster Sheffield Airport during the World Cup. This will involve high-visibility officers with blue and yellow tabards at the airport providing advice to those travelling to the Russia, proactively checking for banned suspects attempting to fly out of the country.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

“We want everyone to have a great time whether travelling to Russia or enjoying the tournament here in South Yorkshire but we will have officers on hand at key locations if anyone breaks the law, either through a deliberate criminal act or by having one drink too many and letting their excitement get out of hand.”

Mark Roberts, South Yorkshire Police's deputy chief constable and the National Police Chiefs’ Council national football policing lead, previously warned there will be a zero tolerance policy towards violent disorder in Russia.

This comes after a number of sinister videos have emerged online from Russian hooligans - who clashed with England supporters two years ago at the European Championships in France leaving dozens injured - threatening visiting fans.

Up to 10, 000 England fans are expected to travel to the championships. The Home Office said about 1, 900 yobs nationwide are subject to travel bans.

A Freedom of Information request in October last year revealed Barnsley FC tops the local league of shame for the highest number of fans with banning orders with 44.

In comparison with other regions, there are currently 51 banned people in Derbyshire and 214 in the West Midlands.

Deputy chief con Roberts has travelled to Russia for meetings with organisers to discuss security concerns - and he gave reassurances that he has seen a "strong commitment to security."