See opera live from New York in cinema

A new opera based on a novel that was adapted by Alfred Hitchcock for a hit film is being screened to cinemas live from the New York Metropolitan Opera House.

Composer Nico Muhly's re-imagining of Winston Graham's novel, Marnie, will be screened from the stage of the Met for the first time on Saturday (November 10) with Isabel Leonard taking the title role.

Commissioned by the Met and sung in English, Marnie is a co-production with English National Opera, where the opera premièred in 2017.

The plot of Marnie unfolds in the 1950s and centres on a beautiful, mysterious young woman who assumes multiple identities to escape from her previous lives.

Marnie, played by Isabel Leonard, moves through life by embezzling money from her employers and changing her identity to escape.

Although she rejects them, both her boss Mark Rutland, sung by British baritone Christopher Maltman, and his brother Terry, the British countertenor Iestyn Davies, are attracted to the mysterious Marnie.

When Mark catches Marnie red-handed, he blackmails her into a loveless marriage.

Also appearing in this operatic thriller are Janis Kelly as Mark and Terry's mother Mrs. Rutland, and Denyce Graves as Marnie's mother. On the podium is Robert Spano, who makes his company debut with this Met première.

Tony Award-winning director Michael Mayer has chosen to set this story of denial and deceit in a fast-moving, cinematic world to whisk the audience from scene to scene.

The set of shifting panels is designed by Julian Crouch, providing a backdrop to Marnie's brightl- coloured 1950s dresses, designed by Arianne Phillips.

In the 1964bHitchcock adaptation, Marnie and Mark were played by Tippy Hedren and Sean Connery.

The Met Live screening takes place locally at Curzon Sheffield at 5.55pm.